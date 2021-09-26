Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Noa Lang reportedly keen on Premier League switch

THE WAIT GOES ON: For Leeds United and head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, who are still seeking a first win of the new Premier League season after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Marcelo Bielsa's side suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham on Saturday, despite taking a 19th-minute lead through Raphinha.

The reverse left Leeds in the relegation zone after six games played, the Whites sitting on four points and just one point above second-bottom Burnley.

The transfer window is now closed until January 1 but the rumour mill continues in full swing and we will bring you all the latest news from Elland Road and beyond at our live blog here throughout the day.

Bids likely for Noa Lang

Leeds have been keen on Club Brugge winger Noa Lang - and bids are expected from both Arsenal and AC Milan for the 22-year-old winger.

That is according to Voetbal24 who say that Lang is keeping 'all options open.'

Leeds, of course, signed winger Dan James during the summer.

Voetbal24 say: "Noa Lang keeps all options open.

"That is also possible, because there is a lot of interest in him.

"In addition, he will in principle stay with Club Brugge until the summer.

"However, it is already certain that both AC Milan and Arsenal want to make an attempt to steal Lang away from Club.

"He already has a clear preference between those two teams.

"Lang would love to take his chance in England. Arsenal are a club that appeals to the imagination, even if the Gunners are having a bit of a harder time at the moment.

"The question is whether Arsenal will be able to meet Club's financial conditions. Lang must raise at least 30 million euros."

