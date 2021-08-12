Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Marcelo Bielsa press conference day, progress in recruitment hunt
Leeds United will begin a second season back in the Premier League in just two days' time - and we will bring you all the latest in the club's continued build-up here.
Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites signed off from their pre-season friendlies with a 2-2 draw against Europa League holders Villarreal on Saturday evening in a game played behind closed doors at York City's new LNER Community Stadium.
A new Premier League campaign will begin with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday lunch time.
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be facing the media today for his pre-Manchester United press conference which is due to take place at 12.45pm.