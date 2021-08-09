Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Italian media make Whites claim over Serbian international midfielder
Leeds United will begin a second season back in the Premier League in just five days' time - and we will bring you all the latest in the club's continued build-up here.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites signed off from their pre-season friendlies with a 2-2 draw against Europa League holders Villarreal on Saturday evening in a game played behind closed doors at York City's new LNER Community Stadium.
A new Premier League campaign will begin with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford next Saturday lunch time.
- Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
Whites eye another Lukic?
Italian media outlet Tutto Mercato Web claims that Leeds United and Spartak Moscow are interested in signing 24-year-old Serbian international midfielder Sasa Lukic from Torino. Their report claims that the Whites are expected to make contact over a possible transfer this week.