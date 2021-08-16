Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Everton allocation for Elland Road, Tottenham set sights on Whites star

The start of a new week sees Leeds United working their way towards their first home game of the new Premier League season and the full return of fans to Elland Road.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:07 am
COMING BACK: A proportion of Leeds United's fans got to see their side from the Elland Road stands for the 2020-21 season finale against West Brom, above. But this weekend supporters will return in full for the Everton clash. Photo by Getty.

The Whites are back in action next Saturday afternoon with the visit of Everton when the stands inside the club's famous home will be full.

Leeds will be looking to quickly move on from Saturday's 5-1 blitz at Manchester United - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news from throughout the day here.

The transfer window is open for just over two more weeks, closing at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

Keep up to date with all the latest developments from Elland Road throughout Sunday with our live blog below.

Spurs set sights on Whites star

Tottenham Hotpsur have reportedly identified Whites striker Patrick Bamford as their latest transfer target according to The Telegraph. Spurs want Bamford in addition to Harry Kane, not instead of.

Leeds United transfer news LIVE - August 16

Last updated: Monday, 16 August, 2021, 11:39

  • Leeds back in action at home to Everton in Saturday 3pm kick-off.
  • Whites under-23s start PL2 season away at Crystal Palace tonight (7pm).
  • Transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
Monday, 16 August, 2021, 11:39

Klich international call

Monday, 16 August, 2021, 11:03

Everton allocation

The Toffees have received an allocation of 2,879 tickets for Saturday’s clash at Elland Road.

Monday, 16 August, 2021, 11:01

An important evening ahead

Monday, 16 August, 2021, 08:29

Spurs set sights on Whites star

Tottenham Hotpsur have reportedly identified Whites striker Patrick Bamford as their latest transfer target according to The Telegraph. Spurs want Bamford in addition to Harry Kane, not instead of.

