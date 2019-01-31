Leeds United transfer news LIVE - DEADLINE DAY: Daniel James undergoing medical at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa calls winger a "significant" transfer Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's deadline day! Follow the YEP's daily blog as we bring you all the latest Leeds United and Championship news in one place. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United deadline day LIVE. Marcelo Bielsa waits on "significant" Daniel James signing as Leeds United line up loan deal from Swansea City