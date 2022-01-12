Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Cody Drameh set to pen Cardiff City loan deal
Earlier this month, the Whites brought in promising young attacker Mateo Joseph Fernandez, who will initially join up with Mark Jackson's Under-23s side.
Today, 20-year-old full-back Cody Drameh is set to sign a loan deal with Championship side Cardiff City which will keep him in Wales until the end of the season.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE: January 12
Last updated: Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 10:47
Leeds have secured their second signature of the transfer window
Young Whites prospect Kris Moore has signed his first professional contract with Leeds United.
The 18-year-old signed a two-year scholarship at Thorp Arch in August 2020 and has since impressed for Under 23s side.
The promotion of Charlie Cresswell to Marcelo Bielsa’s senior squad has given Moore the chance to shine under Mark Jackson.
Now, the young centre-back has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal which will keep him at Leeds until 2024.