Leeds United transfer news LIVE: Cody Drameh set to pen Cardiff City loan deal

Young Whites prospect Kris Moore has signed his first professional contract with Leeds United.

The 18-year-old signed a two-year scholarship at Thorp Arch in August 2020 and has since impressed for Under 23s side.

The promotion of Charlie Cresswell to Marcelo Bielsa’s senior squad has given Moore the chance to shine under Mark Jackson.

Now, the young centre-back has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal which will keep him at Leeds until 2024.