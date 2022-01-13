Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Cody Drameh reflects on loan switch to Cardiff City

WINDOW OPEN: For Leeds United to sign players until the end of this month. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month but the Whites have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol.

On the outgoings front, Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale was followed by Cody Drameh's temporary exit to Cardiff City yesterday on a deal until the end of the season.