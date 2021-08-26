Leeds United transfer news LIVE - Club Brugge put whopping price tag on Noa Lang
Leeds United are working their way towards Sunday's Premier League clash at Burnley - and we will bring you all the latest Whites news throughout the day here.
There are now just six days left of the summer transfer window which closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites bagged their first point of the new season through Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Everton.
Leeds then saw off Carabao Cup visitors Crewe Alexandra via a 3-0 victory on Tuesday evening and a trip to Fulham awaits in the third round.
Noa Lang price tag
Club Brugge have reportedly put a £30m price tag on winger Noa Lang according to Sport Voetbalmagazine.
