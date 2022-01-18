So far, Leeds have secured the services of highly-rated you attacker Mateo Joseph Fernandez for Mark Jackson's Under 23s side.

The youth ranks have also been strengthened by the signings of professional deals by 18-year-old goalkeeper Harry Christy and 18-year-old centre-back Kris Moore.

Adam Forshaw, meanwhile, has also committed to a further year at Elland Road by signing an extension to his contract, though this is the only movement in the senior squad thus far.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Michael Regan.

On the loan front, Cody Drameh and Ryan Edmondson have left LS11 on a temporary basis to gain minutes at Cardiff City and Port Vale respectively.

Here, we'll keep you up to date with all the latest business from Elland Road and beyond.