Leeds United transfer news LIVE: all the latest Premier League business this Tuesday
The January transfer window is well underway - we'll be bringing you all the latest incomings and outgoings at Leeds United throughout the day.
So far, Leeds have secured the services of highly-rated you attacker Mateo Joseph Fernandez for Mark Jackson's Under 23s side.
The youth ranks have also been strengthened by the signings of professional deals by 18-year-old goalkeeper Harry Christy and 18-year-old centre-back Kris Moore.
Adam Forshaw, meanwhile, has also committed to a further year at Elland Road by signing an extension to his contract, though this is the only movement in the senior squad thus far.
On the loan front, Cody Drameh and Ryan Edmondson have left LS11 on a temporary basis to gain minutes at Cardiff City and Port Vale respectively.
Here, we'll keep you up to date with all the latest business from Elland Road and beyond.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE - January 18
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 13:39
New candidate emerges in the search for a manager to take the helm at Everton
Frank Lampard is being considered for the vacant managerial position at Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports.
The ex-England international has been available for work since getting sacked by Chelsea last January.
The appointment by the Toffees of the former Derby County manager would set up a Lampard v Bielsa head-to-head on Merseyside in February.
Tuesday afternoon transfer gossip
Aston Villa are expected to sign Sheffield United loanee Robin Olsen, an experienced goalkeeper who will provide back-up to Emiliano Martínez, from AS Roma today.
Arsenal centre-back Pablo Marí is reportedly undergoing a medical at Udinese, with the 28-year-old set to depart the Emirates on loan until the end of the season.
After sacking Rafa Benitez this weekend, Everton’s hunt for a new manager continues, with talks to arrange a return for Belgium boss Roberto Martínez said to be ongoing.