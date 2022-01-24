Newcastle recorded just their second victory of the Premier League season in Saturday’s contest as Jonjo Shelvey’s 75th-minute free-kick sailed through the Whites box and beyond ‘keeper Illan Meslier.

The free-kick appeared to take a slight nick from Newcastle substitute Ciaran Clark in a crowded box on its way in but Murphy says there can be no doubts about the goal being given as every Magpies player was onside.

Instead, the former midfielder was more irked about both referee Chris Kavanagh and also VAR failing to award Newcastle a late penalty as Whites midfielder Robin Koch looked to defend a surge into the area from Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Magpies star went to ground as he looked to turn back on Koch and Murphy says there was clear contact which should have led to a spot kick at a time when the Magpies were already 1-0 up..

“This is a penalty, I don’t know how he has missed it,” said Murphy on Match Of The Day.

“Thankfully for Newcastle it wasn’t relevant in terms of the final score but you see the touch and they have missed it.

“I can’t really give any explanations, it’s just one of those ridiculous decisions.”

Reflecting on the only goal of the game - of which there were some calls for offside given the touch in the box - Murphy said: “I think it’s important to clarify.

“We initially thought it could be an offside but the fact that he didn’t get the touch is irrelevant because he was onside.

“I am pleased for Jonjo Shelvey, I thought he was absolutely terrific.

“Shelvey was top drawer.”

1. Villa still keen on Gomez Aston Villa have not given up hope of prising Joe Gomez from Liverpool this month, and could look to make a move for the player this week. (Football Insider) (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Hammers plot Broja raid West Ham are lining up talks with Chelsea over the possible transfer of Armando Broja as they look to beat Southampton to a deal for the striker. (Football Insider) (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Spurs target wants Brighton move Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Lewes winger Ollie Tanner, but the winger favours a move to Brighton. (The Athletic) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Leeds expect Aaronson disappointment Leeds United expect their £20million bid for Brenden Aaronson to be rejected by Red Bull Salzburg. (Mail on Sunday) (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images) Photo Sales