The Whites - who are still only in their second term back in the top flight after 16 years away - have rarely, if at all, enjoyed a full selection of players to pick from.

Marcelo Bielsa’s belief in a tight-knit squad is one which has both reaped rewards and left United short during his tenure in charge.

Injuries have hit the club hard before but it is hard to recall a period quite like the one that has occurred in West Yorkshire.

Nine first team options alone were missing from the club’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Elland Road last time out.

Bielsa’s absentees list has hovered around that same number all season long, with the worst of it seen before the hosting of Arsenal in December.

Patrick Bamford - a man who has made just six appearances - has been a headline treatment room regular alongside England international Kalvin Phillips and club captain Liam Cooper.

Such has been the club’s luck this term, it has very much been one in and one out on the training pitch in recent weeks and months.

“This has probably been the worst time honestly, the time with the most amount of injuries,” Whites winger Jack Harrison said of the ongoing injury problems.

“It’s tough. The way we train and the way we play, we’re bound to get injuries I think. We’ve just been unlucky, it’s been hard to get players back.

“It’s probably been the toughest time-period that I’ve ever been faced with, with the amount of injuries. But we’ve shown a lot of promise with guys coming back, so hopefully we can keep everybody fit and stay strong for the rest of the season.

“It’s part of football and part of the game - these things happen. We just have to continue on with what we’ve got. Some of the young guys have stepped up brilliantly, it’s something we have to face and get on with.

“You never know in football but with Patrick coming back soon and getting Adam Forshaw back as well, it will be good going into the Villa game.”

1. Barca plot double Chelsea raid Barcelona could make moves to sign Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen ‘in the coming days’, with both players out of contract at the end of the season. (Sport) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Koulibaly staying put Everton look set to miss out on the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the centre-back ready to sign a new contract with the club and to replace Lorenzo Insigne as captain. (La Repubblica) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Man Utd agree Pereira exit Manchester United have agreed a fee with Flamengo for the permanent sale of Andreas Pereira. (UOL) (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Hammers eye Aboubakar West Ham United and Leicester City are among the clubs keeping close tabs on Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar. (Fichajes) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales