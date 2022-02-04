The striker, who has a goal and two assists from three games against the Whites this season, made his professional debut at Elland Road in 2009.

Having shone in non-league for Tooting & Mitcham United, Antonio was snapped up by Reading and sent out on loan for a month to League One side Cheltenham Town.

His first game was special.

“Leeds at Elland Road - 22,000. I’ve walked out and the roar… it was unbelievable, it was unreal. Going from non-league to professional football… within three months I’m at Elland road in League One. It was an amazing day… Even though after 12 minutes I tore three ligaments in my ankle, it’s still today an amazing day for me.”

An innocuous challenge by Paddy Kisnorbo early in the fixture kept Antonio out for the next five weeks, although the forward initially played on through the pain barrier.

“I started the first 10 minutes on fire – beat my man every time,” he said.

“I was about to bang it from outside the box, Kisnorbo puts his foot on the other side of the ball and I’ve kicked it. The pain in my ankle instantly… I knew I’d done something. Fifteen minutes I played on with broken ligaments.

“It was still an amazing day. Me playing my first professional game after 18 years of trying. Just the roar of the Leeds fans as I was walking out. It made me realise how much I loved football.”

1. Gunners plan summer move for de Tomas Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas is an option for Arsenal at the end of the season, with the Gunners expected to make a move. (Sport) (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Toffees weigh up Muller swoop Everton are interested in a move for Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller this summer. (Bild) Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Hammers plot Saliba raid West Ham United are ready to throw a “big cheque” at signing Arsenal defender William Saliba in the summer. (Jeunes Footeux) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Johnson in new deal talks Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson is reportedly in talks to sign a new deal at the club, amid Leeds United interest. (Football Insider) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo Sales