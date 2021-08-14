The Whites will kick off their Premier League campaign against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, and will be eager to pick up where they left off last term.

Their opponents will also be hoping to improve on their top flight campaign in 2020/21, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his optimism about their chances.

Asked what he was expected from Bielsa's side in front of a packed out stadium and as quoted by manutd.com, Solskjaer said: “The important thing is what I expect from my team.

"The opposition you can prepare for but for us it’s about ourselves.

"We’ve had a good pre-season; the last couple of weeks have been really good with everyone back in. Even though we’re still missing a few players through injury and through Covid, we’re still feeling confident ahead of the game.”

Pressed on what it would take for his team to reach the next level this season having finished runners-up in both the Premier League and Europa League last term, Solskjaer said: "The team looks hungry and we’ve done good business so I feel confident.

"Then again, the first couple of games are unknown.

"As you say, it’s a rivalry between the sides and it’s a one-off game when you play against Marcelo’s team anyway; he’s got a unique style, and I can’t wait to keep going.”

Burnley have set their sights on Sheffield United full-back George Baldock after Celtic failed with a loan bid for the defender. (Daily Mail)