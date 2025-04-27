Promoted or not, Leeds United would have been busy this summer but a return to the Premier League should be the catalyst for an exciting few months at Elland Road. Monday’s 6-0 thumping of Stoke City, coupled with Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley, booked the Whites’ top-flight spot for next season and proved the catalyst for transfer talk to kick into gear.

Leeds aren’t yet a week into being a 2025/26 Premier League outfit but already, reports are emerging of their summer plans and possible targets. Daniel Farke has already spoken about being backed and 49ers Enterprises will be expected to spend, with reinforcements needed across the board.

There are also a few current squad members facing uncertain futures in West Yorkshire, while a host of on-loan Whites will also need to be assessed. And with all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest on every transfer story so far ahead of the summer window opening on June 1.

1 . Illan Meslier The 25-year-old was dropped for Leeds' all-important promotion run-in after a number of high-profile errors, with multiple reports since suggesting he could move on. The Daily Mail reported earlier this month Meslier 'is expected to leave if an offer comes in'. There has been previous interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, although it is unclear if that remains. Into the final 12 months of his contract this summer. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Junior Firpo As things stand, Leeds' first-choice left-back will leave for free when his contract expires this summer, with known interest from former club Real Betis. Firpo told the YEP on April 25 he is yet to receive any indication from the club on their plans for him. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sam Greenwood The attacking midfielder has impressed on loan at Preston North End, who like Middlesbrough last season have an option to sign him permanently. But journalist Alan Nixon recently reported they aren't currently likely to trigger that option, with priorities elsewhere in Paul Heckingbottom's squad. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Joe Gelhardt Another who has impressed out on loan and Hull boss Ruben Selles has made clear a desire to sign Gelhardt permanently. But according to Alan Nixon, Leeds' promotion has triggered a pay-rise in the 22-year-old's Elland Road contract which could present an issue. Hull could still also be relegated to League One. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Aaron Ramsdale Leeds are among several 2025/26 Premier League sides to have been linked with interest in Ramsdale, who is believed to have a release clause worth around £25m which became active following Southampton's relegation. Newcastle United, Manchester United and Bournemouth are also named in various reports surrounding the England international. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Sam Johnstone Alan Nixon reported earlier this month that Leeds are taking a look at Johnstone, who is expected to leave Wolves this summer in search of regular starts. Molineux chiefs keen to break even on the 32y/o, who cost £10m one year ago. | Getty Images Photo Sales