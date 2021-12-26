Elland Road ace Kalvin Phillips has made relentless progress with both club and country over the last few years and is now an England international who has already amassed 19 caps.

The Yorkshire Pirlo started every game as England reached the final of last summer's European Championships and the midfielder's rapid rise up the ranks has naturally led to admiring glances from other clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester United have continually been linked with a swoop for the Three Lions star but Phillips revealed in a recent interview with Mail Sport that he was seeking a new contract with Leeds, adding that he was very happy at the club and in regular talks with owner Andrea Radrizzani.

The revelations provided fans with a perfect Christmas boost and now Phillips has been captured re-enacting a famous scene from the Wolf of Wall Street movie which supporters are taking as a good sign.

In a family Christmas get together, Phillips takes to a microphone to produce an impression of Leonardo DiCaprio's famous "I'm not leaving" quote as stock-broker Jordan Belfort in the Wolf of Wall Street movie.

The clip quickly gained thousands of views and likes, acting as a welcome tonic for fans in the club's second season back in the big time.

With Phillips clearly happy at Leeds, here is the main pick of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer rumours.

