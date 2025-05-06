Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Leeds United loanee did look set for a permanent switch after an impressive loan spell at the MKM Stadium.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gelhardt’s hope of a permanent move to Hull City could soon be in doubt as reports emerge of a potential shock decision at the MKM Stadium.

Gelhardt has enjoyed an excellent six-month loan spell at Hull, enjoying the kind of regular football that was missing at Leeds United with 20 league appearances yielding five goals. The 23-year-old was among the first signings of new head coach Ruben Selles, who took over the struggling Tigers in December and just about guided them to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selles took an instant liking to Gelhardt and has regularly spoken of a desire to sign the Leeds loanee permanently come summer, while reports have suggested Hull would look into a longer-term deal for the young forward. But now Selles’ future at the MKM Stadium has been thrown into doubt as reports emerge of his possible sacking.

The 41-year-old fulfilled the task he was brought in to do by keeping Hull up but it was a lot closer than many would have liked, with their final-day 1-1 draw at Portsmouth enough to keep them above third-from-bottom Luton Town on goal difference. And now EFL journalist Darren Witcoop reports Selles is ‘fighting to keep his job’.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali is thought to be considering whether to sack Selles, with another post on X from BBC Radio Humberside’s Mike White providing more information. He claims a change of manager is ‘most likely’, with Ilicali due to speak with local media at some point post-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Turkish owner has developed a habit of making surprise managerial decisions, having sacked last season’s Manager of the Season nominee Liam Rosenior after finishing seventh. His replacement, Tim Walter, lasted just 17 games before also getting the sack in November, with Hull in the bottom three at the time.

Joe Gelhardt latest as Leeds United loanees set for future talks

Selles’ exit would inevitably throw the prospect of a permanent move for Gelhardt into doubt, given the current Hull boss has been pushing for such a deal ever since his loan arrival in January. But the Leeds forward might take some comfort in the fact Mike White names Tony Mowbray as a possible successor.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Mowbray signed Gelhardt on loan during his spell as Sunderland manager and although that move failed to work out - he was forced to play upfront on his own after an injury to Ross Stewart - the Leeds youngster made a positive impression on his boss. And should Hull make their move to replace Selles, the pair could end up reuniting.

Gelhardt is one of several players set to report back at Thorp Arch this summer, with talks over his future expected. The youngster was already being left out of matchday squads by Daniel Farke, such was the level of competition at Leeds, and a busy summer of Premier League recruitment will only push him further down the pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decisions will also need to be made on Jack Harrison, Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi and Charlie Crew going into the summer, with all returning from loan spells. Leeds also have three first-team players with contracts expiring, namely Junior Firpo, Josuha Guilavogui and Sam Byram.

Your next Leeds United read: Southampton ‘already planning’ for Ramsdale exit amid Elland Road transfer links