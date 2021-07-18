LiveLeeds United transfer news: Fresh competition for Whites in 'keeper search

Leeds United are continuing their build-up towards the new Premier League season which starts with a trip to arch rivals Manchester United.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 11:44 am
COUNTDOWN CONTINUES: To Leeds United's second season back in the Premier League. Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images.
The Whites will start their second season back amongst the country's elite with the trip to Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

Leeds will take in their first pre-season friendly away at Guiseley on Tuesday, July 27.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Elland Road and beyond throughout Sunday with the YEPs live blog.

Leeds United transfer news LIVE - July 19

Last updated: Sunday, 18 July, 2021, 11:43

  • Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
Sunday, 18 July, 2021, 11:43

Edmondson makes immediate impact at Fleetwood

Sunday, 18 July, 2021, 11:41

Goalkeeper competition

Leeds United’s search for a replacement for the outgoing Kiko Casilla had been narrowed to three candidates, namely Valerenga ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, Levante stopper Dani Cárdenas and Newcastle United custodian Freddie Woodman. According to The Chronicle, Bournemouth are looking to try again in an attempt to sign Woodman on a season-long loan. It is understood that other sides in both La Liga and the Premier League are also interested in Klaesson.

