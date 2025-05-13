Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting summer as preparations get underway for their Premier League return. Daniel Farke is expected to welcome reinforcements across multiple positions to West Yorkshire with reports he will have more than £100million to spend.
But while the focus among fans will be on big-money transfers, Elland Road recruitment chiefs might be minded to snap up a bargain or two and recent reports suggest they could look into the free agent market. talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that Leeds and Everton are ‘tracking’ 32-year-old West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal, who will leave the London Stadium this summer.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
But Coufal is not the only top-flight veteran set to become available this summer, with some other highly experienced players on the lookout for a new home. Below, the YEP has taken a look at 30 Leeds might be minded to take a look at.