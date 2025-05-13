30 Premier League free agents Leeds United could sign for nothing amid Vladimir Coufal transfer links

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 20:00 BST

Leeds United could look to dip into the free agent market this summer as they prepare for their their Premier League return.

Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting summer as preparations get underway for their Premier League return. Daniel Farke is expected to welcome reinforcements across multiple positions to West Yorkshire with reports he will have more than £100million to spend.

But while the focus among fans will be on big-money transfers, Elland Road recruitment chiefs might be minded to snap up a bargain or two and recent reports suggest they could look into the free agent market. talkSPORT reported on Tuesday that Leeds and Everton are ‘tracking’ 32-year-old West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal, who will leave the London Stadium this summer.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

But Coufal is not the only top-flight veteran set to become available this summer, with some other highly experienced players on the lookout for a new home. Below, the YEP has taken a look at 30 Leeds might be minded to take a look at.

Fell behind Alphonse Areola in the pecking order at West Ham and his exit was confirmed before last season ended. Plenty of Premier League experience with Arsenal and Swansea, as well as 57 Poland caps.

1. Lucasz Fabianski (West Ham)

Fell behind Alphonse Areola in the pecking order at West Ham and his exit was confirmed before last season ended. Plenty of Premier League experience with Arsenal and Swansea, as well as 57 Poland caps. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Stood in as Spurs' first-choice for several weeks last season because of injuries elsewhere. Has plenty of previous top-flight experience with Southampton.

2. Fraser Forster (Tottenham Hotspur)

Stood in as Spurs' first-choice for several weeks last season because of injuries elsewhere. Has plenty of previous top-flight experience with Southampton. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Signed a one-year deal last summer but struggled with injury and only started two league games. A veteran of lower-level Premier League, most notably as Burnley captain.

3. Ben Mee (Brentford)

Signed a one-year deal last summer but struggled with injury and only started two league games. A veteran of lower-level Premier League, most notably as Burnley captain. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Had his Arsenal contract terminated by mutual consent earlier this summer as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

4. Takehiro Tomiyasu

Had his Arsenal contract terminated by mutual consent earlier this summer as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Leeds have been linked with the West Ham summer exit. talkSPORT claimed the Whites and Everton were 'tracking' the 32-year-old, who has vast Premier League experience and a Europa League winners' medal.

5. Vladimi­r Coufal (West Ham)

Leeds have been linked with the West Ham summer exit. talkSPORT claimed the Whites and Everton were 'tracking' the 32-year-old, who has vast Premier League experience and a Europa League winners' medal. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of many to leave Old Trafford this summer as Manchester United continue their cost-cutting exercise. Has over 250 games under his belt for the Red Devils and a fully-fledged Sweden international.

6. Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)

One of many to leave Old Trafford this summer as Manchester United continue their cost-cutting exercise. Has over 250 games under his belt for the Red Devils and a fully-fledged Sweden international. Photo: Matthew Peters

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice