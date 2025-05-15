The £118m free agent-XI Leeds United could sign for nothing including PSV and Atletico Madrid stars

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United have already been tipped to look into the free agent market as preparations for the Premier League kick into gear.

The transfer window is still a couple of weeks from opening but already Leeds United appear to be getting plans in place. Reports suggest Daniel Farke could have more than £100million to spend during what chairman Paraag Marathe recently described as the club’s most important summer in decades, with their Premier League return confirmed.

That £100m figure might seem like a huge amount right now but it can quickly disappear, particularly if Leeds want to sign players who will aid their long-term goal of climbing up the Premier League. And so it might be wise for Elland Road chiefs to keep an eye on the free agent market and reports suggest they are doing exactly that, with talkSPORT suggesting there is interest in West Ham United’s Vladimir Coufal.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

But Coufal is not the only option and in fact, there are a huge number of experienced top-flight players across the Premier League and Europe set to find a new home this summer. Below, the YEP has put together a free agent-XI of options Leeds could look at, with Transfermarkt valuing the team at a whopping £118million.

Age: 31 | Previous club: FC Lorient | Transfermarkt market value: £2.6m

1. GK: Yvon Mvogo

Age: 31 | Previous club: FC Lorient | Transfermarkt market value: £2.6m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 31 | Previous club: Wolves | Transfermarkt market value: £7.8m

2. RB: Nelson Semedo

Age: 31 | Previous club: Wolves | Transfermarkt market value: £7.8m | Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 30 | Previous club: West Ham | Transfermarkt market value: £8.6m

3. CB: Kurt Zouma

Age: 30 | Previous club: West Ham | Transfermarkt market value: £8.6m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 30 | Previous club: Manchester United | Transfermarkt market value: £6.9m

4. CB: Victor Lindelof

Age: 30 | Previous club: Manchester United | Transfermarkt market value: £6.9m | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 28 | Previous club: Tottenham Hotspur | Transfermarkt market value: £5.2m

5. LB: Sergio Reguilon

Age: 28 | Previous club: Tottenham Hotspur | Transfermarkt market value: £5.2m | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Age: 29 | Previous club: Burnley | Transfermarkt market value: £12.1m

6. CM: Josh Brownhill

Age: 29 | Previous club: Burnley | Transfermarkt market value: £12.1m | Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Atletico MadridPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice