The transfer window is still a couple of weeks from opening but already Leeds United appear to be getting plans in place. Reports suggest Daniel Farke could have more than £100million to spend during what chairman Paraag Marathe recently described as the club’s most important summer in decades, with their Premier League return confirmed.

That £100m figure might seem like a huge amount right now but it can quickly disappear, particularly if Leeds want to sign players who will aid their long-term goal of climbing up the Premier League. And so it might be wise for Elland Road chiefs to keep an eye on the free agent market and reports suggest they are doing exactly that, with talkSPORT suggesting there is interest in West Ham United’s Vladimir Coufal.

But Coufal is not the only option and in fact, there are a huge number of experienced top-flight players across the Premier League and Europe set to find a new home this summer. Below, the YEP has put together a free agent-XI of options Leeds could look at, with Transfermarkt valuing the team at a whopping £118million.

GK: Yvon Mvogo Age: 31 | Previous club: FC Lorient | Transfermarkt market value: £2.6m

RB: Nelson Semedo Age: 31 | Previous club: Wolves | Transfermarkt market value: £7.8m

CB: Kurt Zouma Age: 30 | Previous club: West Ham | Transfermarkt market value: £8.6m

CB: Victor Lindelof Age: 30 | Previous club: Manchester United | Transfermarkt market value: £6.9m

LB: Sergio Reguilon Age: 28 | Previous club: Tottenham Hotspur | Transfermarkt market value: £5.2m