Leeds United transfer news: Dutch side looking to sign Whites winger
Leeds United's pre-season preparations are now into the final weekend without a competitive fixture ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
Follow all of the latest Whites news with the daily YEP blog
Leeds will take in their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday night with the clash against non-league neighbours Guiseley at Nethermoor Park.
Leeds United transfer news LIVE: July 24
Saturday, 24 July, 2021
Transfer window open until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
Whites show ‘concrete interest’ in Swedish international midfielder
Leeds are one of four Premier League clubs to have shown ‘concrete interest’ in FC Midtjylland’s 21-year-old Sweden international midfielder Jens Cajuste, according to Expressen. Wolves, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are also reportedly in talks to sign the midfielder for whom Midtjylland are demanding a fee of around £12m. Leeds, though, appear set on trying to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher on loan as their main centre midfielder target.
Dutch side in the market for Whites winger
Newly-promoted Eredivisie outfit SC Cambuur are trying to sign young Whites winger Crysencio Summerville on loan according to Voetbal. Summerville, 19, bagged six goals and seven assists for United's under-23s last season and has already made Marcelo Bielsa's first team bench. Voetbal claim that Cambuur also looked to sign Dutch winger Summerville two years ago when he instead joined ADO Den Haag on loan, one year before he joined the Whites on a three-year deal from Feyenoord.