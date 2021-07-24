Newly-promoted Eredivisie outfit SC Cambuur are trying to sign young Whites winger Crysencio Summerville on loan according to Voetbal. Summerville, 19, bagged six goals and seven assists for United's under-23s last season and has already made Marcelo Bielsa's first team bench. Voetbal claim that Cambuur also looked to sign Dutch winger Summerville two years ago when he instead joined ADO Den Haag on loan, one year before he joined the Whites on a three-year deal from Feyenoord.