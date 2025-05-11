Leeds United are just a few weeks away from what chairman Paraag Marathe described as their most important summer in decades. The transfer window opens next month and with it, Elland Road recruitment chiefs will be tasked with building a squad fit to bridge the ever-growing gap between Championship and Premier League.

Speculation surrounding possible targets is already intensifying, with reinforcements needed across the board as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen an already impressive core. Top-level additions are needed in goal and upfront, while arrivals will be welcomed just about everywhere else with depth needed.

Leeds have already been linked to a number of promising players and as fans give their opinions on each, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible XI if said rumours prove to be true. Take a look below to see who has made the cut.

GK: Lucas Perri Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri earlier this month and he is expected to come straight in as first-choice, having debuted against AC Milan last weekend. Should prove a really assured choice between the posts.

RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great pre-season so far, up until an injury that kept him out against Villarreal and AC Milan. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him.

CB: Joe Rodon Ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football, having rarely been given a chance at Spurs. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely. Suspended for Everton but expected to be a regular starter.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson The YEP initially reported on interest in Gudmundsson and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked great going forward so far in pre-season.