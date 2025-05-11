Beto signs, Firpo stays and £25m Man City star arrives - Dream Leeds United XI if transfer rumours are true

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United will hope to build a squad that can survive in the ever-more-difficult Premier League.

Leeds United are just a few weeks away from what chairman Paraag Marathe described as their most important summer in decades. The transfer window opens next month and with it, Elland Road recruitment chiefs will be tasked with building a squad fit to bridge the ever-growing gap between Championship and Premier League.

Speculation surrounding possible targets is already intensifying, with reinforcements needed across the board as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen an already impressive core. Top-level additions are needed in goal and upfront, while arrivals will be welcomed just about everywhere else with depth needed.

Leeds have already been linked to a number of promising players and as fans give their opinions on each, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible XI if said rumours prove to be true. Take a look below to see who has made the cut.

Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri earlier this month and he is expected to come straight in as first-choice, having debuted against AC Milan last weekend. Should prove a really assured choice between the posts.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri earlier this month and he is expected to come straight in as first-choice, having debuted against AC Milan last weekend. Should prove a really assured choice between the posts. | Getty Images

Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great pre-season so far, up until an injury that kept him out against Villarreal and AC Milan. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great pre-season so far, up until an injury that kept him out against Villarreal and AC Milan. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football, having rarely been given a chance at Spurs. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football, having rarely been given a chance at Spurs. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely. Suspended for Everton but expected to be a regular starter.

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he came straight into the starting-XI against Manchester United. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely. Suspended for Everton but expected to be a regular starter. | Getty Images

The YEP initially reported on interest in Gudmundsson and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked great going forward so far in pre-season.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

The YEP initially reported on interest in Gudmundsson and his £10m move from Lille has since been confirmed. Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked great going forward so far in pre-season. | Getty Images

Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since.

6. CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Club captain and likely to start next season as the first name on Farke's teamsheet, regardless of who comes in. Struggled in the Premier League with Sheffield United but has come on leaps and bounds since. | Getty Images

