Leeds United are just a few weeks away from what chairman Paraag Marathe described as their most important summer in decades. The transfer window opens next month and with it, Elland Road recruitment chiefs will be tasked with building a squad fit to bridge the ever-growing gap between Championship and Premier League.
Speculation surrounding possible targets is already intensifying, with reinforcements needed across the board as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen an already impressive core. Top-level additions are needed in goal and upfront, while arrivals will be welcomed just about everywhere else with depth needed.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Leeds have already been linked to a number of promising players and as fans give their opinions on each, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible XI if said rumours prove to be true. Take a look below to see who has made the cut.