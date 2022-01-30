Leeds United transfer news - Deal at Liverpool could pave way for Elland Road move

LAST TWO DAYS: For Leeds United to strengthen in the January transfer window. . Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Whites are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month and the next two days present the final opportunity to make reinforcements before the summer.

The club are hoping to sign 21-year-old US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg who rejected an initial £15m bid and have not accepted a second £20m offer.

Under-23s wise, the club have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph from Espanyol.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the outgoings front, 21-year-old forward Bobby Kamwa sealed a loan switch to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic on Thursday evening, the striker joining the Pars until the end of the season.

The window began with Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale which was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.

Young midfielder Josh Galloway also joined Northern League side FC United of Manchester on a temporary deal until the end of the campaign.