Leeds United transfer news - Angus Kinnear signals January transfer window warning

NINE DAYS LEFT: For Leeds United to act in the January transfer window. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds are yet to make any moves in their senior ranks this month but United are keen to strengthen their midfield and the Elland Road outfit are hoping to sign 21-year-old USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bell Salzburg.

Under-23s wise, the club have recruited promising young striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol.

On the outgoings front, Ryan Edmondson's loan switch to Port Vale was followed by Cody Drameh's exit to Cardiff City on a deal until the end of the season.

