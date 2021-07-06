Alioski departs Elland Road

Leeds United have ended contract talks with Gjanni Alioski and said farewell to the North Macedonian international left back after four years with the club.

Alioski’s existing Whites contract expired last week and whilst Leeds made offers for Alioski to stay, the two parties were unable to reach an agreement.

United’s director of football Victor Orta said: “I knew Gjanni was going to be special the moment he walked into the building.

“The emotion I saw in his face and the face of his parents when signed his contract here at Elland Road was a beautiful moment and I was sure he was going to give everything for Leeds United

“Even with this in mind he exceeded my expectations.

“Gjanni has been exceptional both on and off the field, his teammates will miss him greatly, as will all of the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road.