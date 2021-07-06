Leeds United transfer news and key headlines recap: Whites unveil Junior Firpo as club's new left-back
Leeds United s preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign are continuing behind closed doors.
Marcelo Bielsa's men are back in their first full week of pre-season training and kick off the new campaign on August 14.
United are eyeing more deals in the transfer market ahead of the new season and we're still waiting on news of the home kit launch.
Leeds United news and key headlines - July 6
Let’s start with today’s rumours
ICYMI - Adidas dropped hints yesterday
Some new dates for the diary
Fans given Elland Road boost
Leeds United’s supporters are heading for a full capacity return to Elland Road.
Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined his latest plans to “restore people’s freedoms” in England ahead of the final stage of lockdown easing on July 19.
Setting out a five-point plan, Johnson said he planned to lift the limits of the number of people attending sports venues which would provide the green light for Elland Road to be full for United’s first home game of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.
Gjanni Alioski left Leeds United officially on Monday
Alioski departs Elland Road
Leeds United have ended contract talks with Gjanni Alioski and said farewell to the North Macedonian international left back after four years with the club.
Alioski’s existing Whites contract expired last week and whilst Leeds made offers for Alioski to stay, the two parties were unable to reach an agreement.
United’s director of football Victor Orta said: “I knew Gjanni was going to be special the moment he walked into the building.
“The emotion I saw in his face and the face of his parents when signed his contract here at Elland Road was a beautiful moment and I was sure he was going to give everything for Leeds United
“Even with this in mind he exceeded my expectations.
“Gjanni has been exceptional both on and off the field, his teammates will miss him greatly, as will all of the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road.
“We thank Gjanni for all of his efforts and we wish him every success for the future.”
Bamford eyeing World Cup with England
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has set his heart on playing for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
“I’m really demanding,” he said.
“If I push to achieve something and I haven’t done it then I put more onus on myself to get there next time.
“Next time, hopefully for me, I want to try and get to the World Cup.
“This was my big thing this year.
“I enjoyed watching Benzema [at the Euros], I was looking forward to seeing how he did back with France for the first time in a while. He’s so clever, so intelligent. Normal fans probably don’t pick up on the things a striker is doing, but when you look for it as a striker yourself.”