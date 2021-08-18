Leeds United transfer news and key headlines recap: Whites target returns for club despite fresh reports, latest Premier League rumours
Leeds United are currently preparing for a first home Premier League clash of the season against Everton on Saturday afternoon.
The Whites are back in action this Saturday when fans will return to Elland Road in full for the 3pm kick-off against the Toffees.
The transfer window is open for just over two more weeks, closing at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
O’Brien features for Huddersfield despite reports
Leeds United transfer target Lewis O’Brien was back in the Huddersfield Town line-up for last night’s Championship game against Preston North End.
The central midfielder has been identified as a suitable addition to Marcelo Bielsa’ s squad, thanks to his tenacious pressing and a sweet left foot.
Leeds’ initial attempts to land the 22-year-old were met with rejection by the Terriers, who updated their fans on the situation on August 12.
CEO Mark Devlin said: “There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Lewis O’Brien’s future, in particular, and I can confirm we have received and rejected two transfer offers for him.
“We respect every player’s desire to test themselves at the highest possible level, but equally any transfer must be right for Huddersfield Town, both in terms of value and timing. We will do our best to keep supporters informed as the window reaches its conclusion.”
The Whites’ interest remains, however, with a fortnight left in the transfer window and the move is still a possibility before the deadline as the Premier League club weigh up their next move. Amid yesterday’s media speculation that a deal was getting closer, O’Brien made his return to Carlos Corberan’s team after a spell out through a positive Covid-19 test.
The Terriers defeated North End 1-0 with O’Brien completing 70 minutes.
Manchester City insist Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane remains their main target, despite the Premier League champions being linked with Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. (Mirror)
Wolves are in talks with Olympiakos about signing Portugal defender Ruben Semedo who was earlier this year handed a five-year suspended prison term and banned from visiting Spain for eight years after confessing to robbery, assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm. (Sun)
Arsenal have resumed talks with Sheffield United over a deal for 23-year-old England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, after the Blades reportedly reduced their asking price from £35m to £24m. (Athletic)
Newcastle United have enquired about signing Wales defender Ethan Ampadu on loan from Chelsea. (Northern Echo)
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira may be nearing an Old Trafford exit with reports of a move to Flamengo following the Brazilian’s many loan spells. (Mirror)