Leeds United are preparing to offer Celta Vigo 6 million euros for Turkish international Okay Yokuslu. (Marca)

Leeds United are also in talks with Ligue 1 outfit Metz over the potential transfer of Farid Boulaya. The playmaker could cost as little as £3.9 million. (Mohamed Toubache)

Arsenal are willing to pay Sassuolo’s £34m asking price for their Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23. (The Sun)

Everton are also one of two clubs, along with Premier League rivals West Ham, to have approached Barcelona over a deal for 26-year-old French defender Clement Lenglet. (AS)

Brighton will see if a deal can be done for Celtic’s 23-year-old French forward Odsonne Edouard, who is in the final year of his contract. (Express)

Manchester United are the main interested party regarding Kieran Trippier but Atletico Madrid are keen to keep hold of the England right-back, 30. (AS)