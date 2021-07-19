Leeds United transfer news and key headlines recap: Whites linked with fresh move for two midfielders, goalkeeper target analysed as winger goes on trial

Leeds United's pre-season continues on into its third week today as the Whites gear up for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

By Joe Urquhart
Monday, 19th July 2021, 5:10 pm
Leeds United warm up at Elland Road.
Leeds United warm up at Elland Road.

The YEPs live blog will bring you all the latest news, rumours and chatter from Elland Road and beyond below as it happens throughout the day:

Leeds United news and headlines: July 19

Last updated: Monday, 19 July, 2021, 16:25

  • All the latest transfer chatter throughout Monday
Monday, 19 July, 2021, 08:53

Latest transfer chatter

Monday, 19 July, 2021, 08:54

Stevens heads out on trial

Monday, 19 July, 2021, 08:54

A closer look at a Leeds United transfer target

Monday, 19 July, 2021, 08:56

Leeds linked with two midfielders - latest Premier League rumours

Leeds United are preparing to offer Celta Vigo 6 million euros for Turkish international Okay Yokuslu. (Marca)

Leeds United are also in talks with Ligue 1 outfit Metz over the potential transfer of Farid Boulaya. The playmaker could cost as little as £3.9 million. (Mohamed Toubache)

Arsenal are willing to pay Sassuolo’s £34m asking price for their Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23. (The Sun)

Everton are also one of two clubs, along with Premier League rivals West Ham, to have approached Barcelona over a deal for 26-year-old French defender Clement Lenglet. (AS)

Brighton will see if a deal can be done for Celtic’s 23-year-old French forward Odsonne Edouard, who is in the final year of his contract. (Express)

Manchester United are the main interested party regarding Kieran Trippier but Atletico Madrid are keen to keep hold of the England right-back, 30. (AS)

Arsenal are looking to sell French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, to raise transfer funds for this summer. (Mirror)

Monday, 19 July, 2021, 11:16

Tickets details for Ewood Park

Monday, 19 July, 2021, 14:10

Wilkinson on Kalvin

Monday, 19 July, 2021, 16:25

Stevens making an impression

