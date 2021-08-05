Leeds United could be set to reignite their interest in Man Utd’s Daniel James, with the £15m man tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Wales international is also thought to be on Leicester City’s radar, as he looks to secure more first team football. (Various)

Leeds are prepared to do battle with Everton and Leicester for Real Madrid outcast Marco Asensio. (Fichajes)

Inter Milan expect Chelsea to return with an improved bid worth £110m for 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku after rejecting their initial offer of £85m plus Spain defender Marcos Alonso, 30. (Mail)

Aston Villa are expected to pursue a deal for Norwich’s English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23, if Grealish completes his £100m move to Etihad Stadium. (Sky Sports)

Atalanta will hold talks with Chelsea this weekend to discuss a potential deal for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23. (Gianluca di Marzo)