Leeds United transfer news and key headlines recap: Kristoffer Klaesson reportedly applies for work permit amid Whites interest
Leeds United's pre-season rumbles on ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League campaign.
Follow all the latest with the daily YEP blog which will bring you up to date news, rumours and chatter from LS11 and beyond
Leeds United news and key headlines: July 21
Leeds United’s new home kit has landed - full details
Leeds United have announced exactly when the club’s new home kit will go on sale on Thursday morning.
The Whites showed off their new strip via their social media channels at 6pm on Wednesday evening and have since announced that the kit will be available in-store from 8am and online from 9am.
Adidas struck a lucrative five-year deal with the Elland Road outfit last summer during which Leeds signed the largest commercial deal in the club’s history with global sports betting brand SBOTOP whose logo features on the front of the club’s shirts.
The Whites will begin their 2021-22 Premier League season with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.
Klaesson latest - goalkeeper applies for work permit
Norweigan journalist Jonas Adnan Giæver reports: “I am informed that the agreement between Leeds and Vålerenga is “close” as far as Kristoffer Klaesson is concerned. So close that the goalkeeper has applied for a work permit, and one expects to get it through. Must probably expect this one to go into the box soon.
“Leeds have had several goalkeepers up for consideration, but should have agreed that Klaesson is the one who ticks the boxes they want. He has to go through some kind of assessment to get a residence permit, but it is not expected that this will be an obstacle, from what I hear.”
Leeds United have agreed a £1.5m fee plus a sell-on clause with Chelsea for Lewis Bate. The 18-year-old looks set to undergo a medical today at Elland Road. (Goal)
Leeds are among four Premier League clubs to show an interest in FC Midtjylland and Sweden midfielder Jens Cajuste. Wolves, Newcastle and Crystal Palace have all also shown an interest. (Expressen)
Southampton, Leeds United and West Ham have all shown interest in signing Manchester City’s £20m-rated Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera. (Sun)
Pablo Hernandez makes emotional return home
Leeds United hero Pablo Hernandez has made an emotional return to boyhood club CD Castellon.
The former Whites playmaker has signed a three-year deal with the team he remains a shareholder of after helping the club stave off insolvency in 2017.
Hernandez left West Yorkshire this summer after a five-year stay at Elland Road where he played a key role in helping Leeds return to the Premier League following 16 years away.
The 36-year-old began his career as a youth player with his hometown side - who currently play in the third tier of Spanish football following relegation last term - before making the move to La Liga giants Valencia.
Hernandez has now opted to move back home after 20 years away to represent the team where his career began in the wake of his release from Leeds.
He was close to returning in January but the Whites opted to retain his services for the remainder of the campaign before agreeing to terminate his contract a year early.
Reports in Spain say Hernandez has turned down more lucrative offers to play for Castellon - the club he now looks set to end his playing days with.
Jack Harrison can’t wait for Elland Road return
Jack Harrison cannot wait to be back in front of fans at Elland Road playing Premier League football.
“I’m really looking forward to being back in front of the fans this season,” the 24-year-old smiled to LUTV.
“There were only a few thousand in the last game of the season but just going through that match you could really tell what you were missing for over a year.
“It’s not easy coming to play for Leeds United, with the passionate fans they demand a lot. If you’re not giving it to them, they will let you know. I quickly found that out when I first came.
“I have just tried to keep on improving every year and the fans have been great with me. I’ve always seen this as a great opportunity to learn and develop as a football player.”