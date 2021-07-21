Leeds United hero Pablo Hernandez has made an emotional return to boyhood club CD Castellon.

The former Whites playmaker has signed a three-year deal with the team he remains a shareholder of after helping the club stave off insolvency in 2017.

Hernandez left West Yorkshire this summer after a five-year stay at Elland Road where he played a key role in helping Leeds return to the Premier League following 16 years away.

The 36-year-old began his career as a youth player with his hometown side - who currently play in the third tier of Spanish football following relegation last term - before making the move to La Liga giants Valencia.

Hernandez has now opted to move back home after 20 years away to represent the team where his career began in the wake of his release from Leeds.

He was close to returning in January but the Whites opted to retain his services for the remainder of the campaign before agreeing to terminate his contract a year early.