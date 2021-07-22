Leeds United are hoping to add a goalkeeper to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad this summer.

The Whites have set their sights on bringing Valerenga stopper Kristoffer Klaesson to the club and appear to be making moves in that department.

Norweigan journalist Jonas Adnan Giæver reports: “I am informed that the agreement between Leeds and Vålerenga is ‘close’ as far as Kristoffer Klaesson is concerned. So close that the goalkeeper has applied for a work permit, and one expects to get it through. Must probably expect this one to go into the box soon.