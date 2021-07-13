Leeds United transfer news and key headlines recap: Kalvin Phillips sends message after Euros, Whites step up chase for winger as goalkeeper leaves
Leeds United's pre-season preparations are continuing behind closed doors ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Stay up to date throughout Tuesday from Elland Road and beyond below with the YEPs live blog:
Leeds United news and key headlines - July 13
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 15:37
- All the latest Leeds United news as it happens
Let’s start with the latest rumours
Kiko Casilla departs Leeds United for La Liga
Kiko Casilla has left Leeds United to join La Liga side Elche CF in a season-long loan deal.
The 34-year-old was handed an eight-game ban for racism in the 2019/20 campaign and fell behind Illan Meslier in the pecking order. The former Real Madrid man has been Marcelo Bielsa’s number two ever since and is seeking regular football in his native country.
Casilla joined the Whites in January 2019 and has made 62 appearances for the club. A number of high profile errors harmed his popularity with the fanbase before the racism charge, which stemmed from an incident in a game against Charlton in September 2019.
Although he retained Bielsa’s support and backing and remained part of the first team set-up, it was clear that Meslier is considered the club’s first choice keeper for the present and future.
He has two years remaining on his contract at Elland Road, but it appears highly likely that his time at the club is over. Last season he made just five senior appearances in all competitions.
Latest Premier League rumours - Whites in talks for Noa Lang
Leeds United are in talks with the agent of Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
The Whites have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old for some time now, after an eye-catching season in which he scored 17 goals and assisted 11 more.
Speaking on his personal Twitch account, Romano said: “He’s a target, they are talking with his agents but there is no deal agreed or any officials bids yet with Club Brugge.”
Lang also featured in the Champions League last season, and started his career with Dutch giants Ajax.
Phillips says Three Lions will return
Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips insists England will bounce back from their Euro 2020 final heartbreak.
“We gave it our all,” Phillips reflected.
“In the end it wasn’t meant to be but I’m incredibly proud of this team. Thank you to all the staff, my teammates and, most importantly, our fans, for their amazing support.
“It was an honour to have played for you over the past few weeks. We’ll be back.”
He also voiced his disgust at the online abuse aimed towards his team-mates, adding: “Absolutely disgusted at the unnecessary racist abuse I’ve seen online directed at my teammates. Nothing but love and respect for my brothers for their courage @BukayoSaka87, @Sanchooo10, @MarcusRashford, keep your heads up high. We’ll come back stronger.”