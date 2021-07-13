Kiko Casilla has left Leeds United to join La Liga side Elche CF in a season-long loan deal.

The 34-year-old was handed an eight-game ban for racism in the 2019/20 campaign and fell behind Illan Meslier in the pecking order. The former Real Madrid man has been Marcelo Bielsa’s number two ever since and is seeking regular football in his native country.

Casilla joined the Whites in January 2019 and has made 62 appearances for the club. A number of high profile errors harmed his popularity with the fanbase before the racism charge, which stemmed from an incident in a game against Charlton in September 2019.

Although he retained Bielsa’s support and backing and remained part of the first team set-up, it was clear that Meslier is considered the club’s first choice keeper for the present and future.