Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United already have their eyes set on their Leeds United opener and that the Red Devils will be ready for the Old Trafford date against the Whites.

Asked about the opening day clash against Leeds, Fernandes told manutd.com: “It’s already in our minds to be ready for that game, of course, because we know everything we’ll do before that is to prepare for that game.

“We want to win against Everton and perform, but that game will serve to prepare us for the one against Leeds.

“The work we have to do in the next two weeks is to be ready for that game.

“We are enjoying the time here and trying to get the group more and more ready for the game and to be a group of players who want to win for each other.

“That will be the most important thing for these two weeks before we arrive at that game.

“The lads are ready.