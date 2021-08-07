Leeds United transfer news and key headlines recap: Ex midfielder close to Sheffield United move, Whites sent 'warning' by Manchester United
Leeds United will take on La Liga side Villarreal this evening in the club's final pre-season friendly of the summer.
Follow all the latest with the daily YEP blog which will bring you up to date news, rumours and chatter from LS11 and beyond throughout Saturday.
Leeds United news and key headlines - August 7
Leeds United see Norwich City clash moved
Leeds United’s Premier League clash at Norwich City in October has been selected for live broadcast and given a new date and kick-off time.
The Whites were due to take on the Canaries at Carrow Road in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, October 30 but the game will now take place the following day with a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, October 31 and be screened live on Sky Sports.
The announcement comes as part of the broadcast selections made for the month of October.
Leeds will begin their new Premier League season next Saturday with a lunchtime kick-off at arch rivals Manchester United.
Bruno Fernandes sends Whites warning
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United already have their eyes set on their Leeds United opener and that the Red Devils will be ready for the Old Trafford date against the Whites.
Asked about the opening day clash against Leeds, Fernandes told manutd.com: “It’s already in our minds to be ready for that game, of course, because we know everything we’ll do before that is to prepare for that game.
“We want to win against Everton and perform, but that game will serve to prepare us for the one against Leeds.
“The work we have to do in the next two weeks is to be ready for that game.
“We are enjoying the time here and trying to get the group more and more ready for the game and to be a group of players who want to win for each other.
“That will be the most important thing for these two weeks before we arrive at that game.
“The lads are ready.
“We have been training hard, everyone is training really well and everyone will be ready for the beginning of the season.”
Latest transfer rumours
Paris St-Germain are to offer Lionel Messi a two-year deal at a meeting scheduled between the Argentina forward’s father and PSG’s hierarchy on Saturday. (Telegraph)
Chelsea are increasingly confident of agreeing a deal with Inter Milan over the weekend to re-sign Romelu Lukaku, with manager Thomas Tuchel keen to complete the transfer before the start of the new season. (Standard)
Sheffield United are closing in on a deal for midfielder Ronaldo Vieira. Leeds United would be set to receive some of the transfer fee, as Sampdoria, when purchasing the player from Elland Road, included a 10% of a future ‘capital gain’ clause in the deal. (Various)
Barcelona have agreed terms with Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 23, but have yet to agree a fee with his club Lille. (Le10 Sport)
West Ham United remain in talks with Fiorentina over a £14m deal for Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 23, but could face competition from Juventus. (Mail)
American striker Josh Sargent, 21, is on the brink of completing his move to Norwich City from Werder Bremen. (Goal)