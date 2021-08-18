What the 2021/22 season will hold for Leeds United youngsters Robbie Gotts and Niall Huggins remains up in the air with a fortnight left in the transfer window.

For Gotts, the likelihood is a second-successive campaign out on loan, although a permanent move still cannot be ruled out.

The 21-year-old spent time with both Lincoln City and Salford City in his first spell away from Thorp Arch since signing for his local club at the age of seven.

The same can be said for Huggins, who has gone from playing in the Premier League at the Emirates against Arsenal to an almost inevitable departure.