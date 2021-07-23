Leeds United transfer news and key headlines recap: Chelsea midfielder on Elland Road radar, Whites close on Kristoffer Klaesson deal
Leeds United's pre-season preparations are entering a final weekend without a competitive fixture ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
Leeds United transfer news and key headlines - July 23
Mark Viduka backs Whites for success
Mark Viduka has outlined his wish on a Leeds United recruitment front and believes anything is possible given the right handful of additions at Elland Road.
Honestly I think Leeds last season were the most exciting team of the new teams that came into the league and then they did much better than everybody expected,” Viduka told talkSPORT.
“They played some good exciting football which was refreshing.
“I think in the first season they have shown that with limited players.
“Let’s face it, compared to some of the big clubs, they don’t have that sort of depth and maybe the finances and whatever.
“But I think Bielsa has shown that he can take a side coming from the Championship and he can do wonders with them.
“He is able to get the maximum out of his players.
“You can see with the way that they play that they are very very organised.
“Everybody works hard for each other and I think whoever he brings in is just going to add to that.
“If they can get some top class players, two or three players that are really good quality players then they can do anything really.”
Leeds United trialists face off
Whites winger Jordan Stevens is on trial with Harrogate Town at the moment and he faced another of those in United’s ranks searching for first team football.
Town took on a Rotherham United outfit on Wednesday night and Under-23s forward Bobby Kamwa featured for the Millers.
The pair featured in a 3-1 for Paul Warne’s men as they both attempt to earn a move this summer.
Leeds United target Kristoffer Klaesson featured for Valerenga on Thursday in the Europa Conference League amid reports the goalkeeper had applied for a work permit to seal a move to Elland Road. (Various)
Whites linked with Chelsea midfielder
Leeds United have enquired about taking Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan this summer, according to reports.
The Whites are said to be targeting the 21-year-old though the Blues don’t want to sanction a permanent transfer and are open to a temporary switch.
Crystal Palace are said to be vying for his signature with the Elland Road club with Gallagher having spent last season on loan at West Brom.
United close in on Klaesson deal
As reported earlier this month in the YEP, Kristoffer Klaesson was shortlisted as a goalkeeper Leeds United were looking to bring to the club this summer following the departure of Kiko Casilla.
Reports in Norway suggested he had applied for a work permit earlier this week and it now appears he will travel to West Yorkshire in the near future to undergo a medical.
He featured for Valerenga on Thursday night against Gent in the Europa Conference League.
It remains to be seen whether there will be any issues of landing a work permit for the Norwegian shot stopper.