Mark Viduka has outlined his wish on a Leeds United recruitment front and believes anything is possible given the right handful of additions at Elland Road.

Honestly I think Leeds last season were the most exciting team of the new teams that came into the league and then they did much better than everybody expected,” Viduka told talkSPORT.

“They played some good exciting football which was refreshing.

“I think in the first season they have shown that with limited players.

“Let’s face it, compared to some of the big clubs, they don’t have that sort of depth and maybe the finances and whatever.

“But I think Bielsa has shown that he can take a side coming from the Championship and he can do wonders with them.

“He is able to get the maximum out of his players.

“You can see with the way that they play that they are very very organised.

“Everybody works hard for each other and I think whoever he brings in is just going to add to that.