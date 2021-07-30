Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan. The rising star, who was also wanted by Leeds, is leaving Stamford Bridge temporarily to continue his development, after impressing at West Brom last season. (BBC Sport)

Spurs have been named the bookies’ favourites to sign Sampdoria sensation Mikkel Damsgaard ahead of Leeds United and Liverpool. The Dane was a breakout star at Euro 2020, and scored a stunning free-kick in his side’s semi-final clash against England. (SkyBet)

Aston Villa are to restart talks with England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, next week and are willing to offer him a new deal to ward off advances from Manchester City. (Express and Star)

Manchester City’s 27-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Ederson is set to be handed a three-year contract extension. (Athletic)

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, has made it clear that he intends to stay with Italian champions Inter Milan after “immediately” rejecting an offer to return to Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier, 30, expects his move to Manchester United to take until the end of the transfer window to go through. (Manchester Evening News)