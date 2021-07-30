LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Whites target 'turns down' move, Erling Haaland shows love
Leeds United's pre-season continues this evening with a trip to Fleetwood Town in the club's third friendly outing.
Leeds United news and headlines - July 30
Latest Premier League rumours
Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan. The rising star, who was also wanted by Leeds, is leaving Stamford Bridge temporarily to continue his development, after impressing at West Brom last season. (BBC Sport)
Spurs have been named the bookies’ favourites to sign Sampdoria sensation Mikkel Damsgaard ahead of Leeds United and Liverpool. The Dane was a breakout star at Euro 2020, and scored a stunning free-kick in his side’s semi-final clash against England. (SkyBet)
Aston Villa are to restart talks with England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, next week and are willing to offer him a new deal to ward off advances from Manchester City. (Express and Star)
Manchester City’s 27-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Ederson is set to be handed a three-year contract extension. (Athletic)
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, has made it clear that he intends to stay with Italian champions Inter Milan after “immediately” rejecting an offer to return to Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier, 30, expects his move to Manchester United to take until the end of the transfer window to go through. (Manchester Evening News)
Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for 32-year-old Brazilian winger Willian as they try to reduce their wage bill. (Star)
Conor Gallagher opts for Crystal Palace
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is set to join Crystal Palace on loan - despite reported interest from Leeds United.
Leeds hope to sign another centre midfield option during this summer’s transfer window and the Whites were reportedly keen to recruit 21-year-old Gallagher to Elland Road.
But Crystal Palace have been long term admirers of the England under-21s international and Gallagher is set to to join the Eagles under new boss Patrick Vieira according to reports, despite the interest from Leeds and also Newcastle United.
Gallagher has spent the last two seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan at Charlton Athletic and Swansea City in the Championship before last season’s stint in the Premier League at West Brom.
Erling Haaland shows love for Leeds (again)
Erling Haaland’s love for Leeds United is no secret - and now the striking sensation has been pictured wearing the club’s gear.
Leeds-born Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland has previously spoken about his passion for the club that represents the city of his birth.
Haaland’s dad Alf-Inge spent three years with the Whites between 1997 and 2000 - the year in which Erling was born.
Twenty one years later, the Norwegian international striker is one of the hottest properties in football and one who has been pictured by a TikTok user signing autographs from his car whist wearing Leeds United shorts.
