Leeds United’s new home kit is here - full details
Leeds hold Kristoffer Klaesson hope
Leeds United are hoping to add a goalkeeper to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad this summer.
The Whites have set their sights on bringing Valerenga stopper Kristoffer Klaesson to the club and appear to be making moves in that department.
Norweigan journalist Jonas Adnan Giæver reports: “I am informed that the agreement between Leeds and Vålerenga is ‘close’ as far as Kristoffer Klaesson is concerned. So close that the goalkeeper has applied for a work permit, and one expects to get it through. Must probably expect this one to go into the box soon.
“Leeds have had several goalkeepers up for consideration, but should have agreed that Klaesson is the one who ticks the boxes they want. He has to go through some kind of assessment to get a residence permit, but it is not expected that this will be an obstacle, from what I hear.”
Latest Premier League rumours
Leeds United are close to signing Chelsea’s 18-year-old English midfielder Lewis Bate. The Blues are expected to include a sell-on clause, but not a buy-back option. (Various)
