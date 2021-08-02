LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Whites linked with midfielder and winger again, Carlos Corberan comments on Lewis O'Brien's future
Leeds United are preparing for a headline clash with Dutch giants Ajax on Wednesday night in Amsterdam.
Follow all the latest with the daily YEP blog which will bring you up to date news, rumours and chatter from LS11 and beyond throughout Monday.
Leeds United news and headlines - August 2
Last updated: Monday, 02 August, 2021, 09:21
- All the latest transfer news as it happens throughout Monday
Latest Premier League rumours
Leeds United are interested in signing Spain winger Adama Troare from Wolves, with the 25-year-old valued at about £30m. (Goal)
The Whites remain interested in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien after missing out on the loan capture of Conor Gallagher. (Various)
Liverpool are reportedly one of four Premier League sides who have requested information from Sampdoria on Mikkel Damsgaard - with Leeds United thought to be among those teams. (SportMediaSet)
Manchester City will end their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane if they sign England team-mate Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. (Manchester Evening News)
Inter Milan have turned down Arsenal’s offer to include Spain full-back Hector Bellerin or France striker Alexandre Lacazette as part of any deal for Martinez. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Carlos Corberan comments on O’Brien future
Reports are suggesting that Leeds are looking to sign 22-year-old Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.
The Sun claim that the Terriers are looking for a fee in the region of £10m for his services - but O’Brien played the full 90 minutes as Huddersfield took on Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup at Hillsborough on Sunday and eventually progressed with a 4-2 win on spot kicks after a goalless draw.
“For us, O’Brien, he’s a key player. As a coach I’ve a lot of respect for him as he’s a player performing very well and has a good mentality,” Corberan said post-match.
“I understand any rumour that can happen close to him, I know how important O’Brien is for our team and our club and, with luck, I hope he stays.”
Klaesson discusses Whites move
Goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson hailed Leeds United’s potential after becoming the club’s sixth signing of the summer as competition and back up for Illan Meslier.
“It’s been a tough couple of days with some quarantine and stuff like that but I am really happy to finally be here,” Klaesson told LUTV.
“It’s a really big club with a lot of history so I’m really happy to be here.
“It’s a club with a lot of history with a lot of potential after being promoted to the Premier League.”