Leeds United have been chasing Chelsea teenager Lewis Bate for a long time but face fierce competition to land the midfielder. (YEP)

Southampton, Leeds United and West Ham have all shown interest in signing Manchester City’s £20m-rated Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera, 23. (Sun)

Leeds are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (various)

Fulham are the most likely to sign Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson, with the 24-year-old accepting he needs to move on a permanent basis for his career. (Goal)

Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28, has his mind set on a move to Manchester City or Manchester United, but the south coast club are yet to receive an enquiry for him. (Talksport)