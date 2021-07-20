LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Whites eye highly-rated midfielder, Pablo Hernandez closing on emotional next move
Leeds United's pre-season rumbles on ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League campaign.
Follow all the latest with the daily YEP blog which will bring you up to date news, rumours and chatter from LS11 and beyond throughout Tuesday.
Leeds United news and key headlines - July 20
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 09:00
- All the latest news from Elland Road throughout Tuesday
Latest paper talk - Whites want Chelsea youngster
Leeds United have been chasing Chelsea teenager Lewis Bate for a long time but face fierce competition to land the midfielder. (YEP)
Southampton, Leeds United and West Ham have all shown interest in signing Manchester City’s £20m-rated Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera, 23. (Sun)
Leeds are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (various)
Fulham are the most likely to sign Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson, with the 24-year-old accepting he needs to move on a permanent basis for his career. (Goal)
Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28, has his mind set on a move to Manchester City or Manchester United, but the south coast club are yet to receive an enquiry for him. (Talksport)
Chelsea know West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, is keen to join them and they will approach the Hammers to find out what it would take for a deal to be done. (Express)
Pablo Hernandez close to CD Castellon move
Leeds United hero Pablo Hernandez is set to rejoin hometown club CD Castellon following his release from Elland Road.
The playmaker - who is a co-owner of the Spanish club - has previously stated his desire to retire with his boyhood team at the end of a stellar playing career.
Hernandez was close to returning in January but Leeds opted to retain his services.
The 36-year-old now appears to have his transfer back to the club nearly 20 years after first departing for La Liga giants Valencia.
Jordan Stevens makes impression
Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens has made a swift impression on trial at Harrogate Town.
The 21-year-old featured for Simon Weaver s men in their friendly clash against Newcastle United’s Under-23s on Sunday - stepping off the bench for half an hour.
“I thought he did well, he contributed to the game didn’t he,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser post-match.
“He put some good balls in, one which ultimately led to our second goal.
“He’s technically very good - as you can see - but he’s going to be, coming from Leeds United.
“We’re just having an early look at him.”