Leeds United were well beaten by Ajax on Wednesday night and are now preparing for a final friendly outing against Villarreal.
Leeds United could be set to reignite their interest in Man Utd’s Daniel James, with the £15m man tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Wales international is also thought to be on Leicester City’s radar, as he looks to secure more first team football. (Various)
Leeds are prepared to do battle with Everton and Leicester for Real Madrid outcast Marco Asensio. (Fichajes)
Inter Milan expect Chelsea to return with an improved bid worth £110m for 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku after rejecting their initial offer of £85m plus Spain defender Marcos Alonso, 30. (Mail)
Aston Villa are expected to pursue a deal for Norwich’s English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23, if Grealish completes his £100m move to Etihad Stadium. (Sky Sports)
Atalanta will hold talks with Chelsea this weekend to discuss a potential deal for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23. (Gianluca di Marzo)
Barcelona’s Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 28, is among the players Tottenham will target if they sell striker Harry Kane, 28. (Mundo Deportivo)
New loans manager appointed
Leeds United have appointed a new loans manager ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League campaign.
Sunderland first-team coach Andrew Taylor has left his role at the Stadium of Light to take up the vacant position at Elland Road.
The Whites will employ the former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City defender to oversee the club’s emerging talent that are spending time out on loan away from LS11 in a bid to gain senior experience.
Taylor moved to Wearside in September 2019 to join Phil Parkinson’s backroom staff in the North East following his retirement from playing.
He remained in post following the arrival of current Black Cats head coach Lee Johnson but has now opted to change roles with a move to West Yorkshire.
Leeds United v Ajax player ratings
The Whites fell to a 4-0 defeat against Dutch giants Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday night.
