LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Whites close on headline signing, Rodrigo lifts lid on aims
Leeds United are back for their first full week of pre-season training ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign - follow all the latest news below.
The daily YEP live blog will bring you all the latest news, headlines and much more from Elland Road
Check out what is going on in LS11 below:
Leeds United news and key headlines - live: July 5
Last updated: Monday, 05 July, 2021, 08:37
- All the latest Elland Road headlines as they happen throughout Monday
Whites close on Barca defender
Leeds United are closing in on the signature of Barcelona defender Junior Firpo.
A deal with the Catalan giants has been in place for a number of days and reports on Sunday suggested the 24-year-old had travelled to England to undergo a medical and other formalities.
It is not yet clear how long the left-back will have to self-isolate for but United are set to land their third transfer of the summer.
Junior, as he is known, will help solve Marcelo Bielsa’s long-standing left-back problem at Elland Road.
Rodrigo out to prove point at Leeds
Rodrigo is out to show Leeds United fans the best of his ability in his second season under ‘amazing’ head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
“For everyone pre-season is really important, especially when you arrive new at a club because you have to adapt to your team,” he said.
“It’s true last season wasn’t like that, but it was still a good season. I will have more time this year to prepare for the season.
“The intensity of the league in general is a little bit higher than in Spain, and also with the way we play even more. It takes a little bit of time to adapt but I think it’s part of the process.
“I’m working every day, working hard to do my best, to be my best version. I’m excited to start training with everyone.
He added: “I never set targets, I think my target is to help the team to be their best version.
“When the team works well, when it’s in a good direction, the individual performances grow also. The team is also first and after that is each one of us.”
Harrison wants to step up standards again
Jack Harrison has set his sights high after finally ending his long wait to become a permanent Leeds United player.
“My goals and my standards,” Harrison smiled over what changes now he is a Whites player for good.
“I will have to keep pushing to improve as a player and accept more responsibility within the team. As long as I keep pushing myself and working hard like I have been these last three years, that will happen.
“After the first year we know what to expect now [in the Premier League]. We know the feeling week to week. It’s not like the Championship where you have a lot of games in a short amount of time.
“You can manage yourself. I think we have to be careful too. A lot of other teams will know how we play and do a lot more studying and analysis to try and negate all the things we’re trying to do.
“Working with Marcelo he is always prepared for anything, as you probably imagine. I’m sure we’ll be ready for any match this year.
“We have to be optimistic and positive.”