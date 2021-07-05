Rodrigo is out to show Leeds United fans the best of his ability in his second season under ‘amazing’ head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

“For everyone pre-season is really important, especially when you arrive new at a club because you have to adapt to your team,” he said.

“It’s true last season wasn’t like that, but it was still a good season. I will have more time this year to prepare for the season.

“The intensity of the league in general is a little bit higher than in Spain, and also with the way we play even more. It takes a little bit of time to adapt but I think it’s part of the process.

“I’m working every day, working hard to do my best, to be my best version. I’m excited to start training with everyone.

He added: “I never set targets, I think my target is to help the team to be their best version.