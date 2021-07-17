LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Victor Orta tables bid with interest in Whites winger, Ben White closing on big money move
Leeds United's pre-season preparations are rumbling on behind the scenes at Thorp Arch - but what's the latest news from LS11?
Leeds United news and key headlines: July 17
Last updated: Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 10:57
Leeds United hoping to strike goalkeeper deal - Premier League rumours
Leeds United have tabled a bid for 20-year-old Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson. As reported by the YEP, the Whites hold an interest in the stopper, and it would appear that they have made a formal approach for the player. (Stian Wahl - Nettavisen)
Leeds United winger Helder Costa is drawing interest from a number of Spanish clubs this summer - La Liga outfit Valencia are said to be among them. (Athletic)
Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, and Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish, 25, remain Manchester City’s top summer targets and the Premier League champions are determined to sign both England internationals. (Athletic)
Crystal Palace hope efforts made to strengthen the squad under new manager Patrick Vieira will be enough to convince Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 28, to remain at the club. (London Evening Standard)
Manchester United have blocked their former manager Jose Mourinho, now in charge of Roma, from signing Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 28, on loan this season. (Sky Sports Italia)
Harry Wilson is among 10 players that Liverpool want to sell and will accept £10m for the 24-year-old Wales forward, who has been linked with Brentford, West Brom and Benfica. (Mirror)
Ben White close to Arsenal move
Former Leeds United loanee and transfer target Ben White is closing in on a move to Arsenal.
The Gunners are reported to have struck a £50m deal with Brighton for the central defender.
White - who is currently on holiday with Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips - looks set to complete a move to the Emirates in the near future.
United have three bids turned down for his services last summer.
Leeds add two headline friendlies
Leeds United have added two headline fixtures to their busy 2021/22 pre-season schedule.
The Whites have confirmed a fourth friendly of the summer will take place against Spanish side Real Betis, the former club of summer signing Junior Firpo, while a fifth fixture at Dutch giants Ajax has also been pencilled in.