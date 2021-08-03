LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Spain wide man and Euros star linked, VAR set for change while Klaesson continues tradition
Leeds United are preparing for a pre-season clash with Dutch giants Ajax on Wednesday night in Amsterdam.
Leeds United news and headlines - July 3
Premier League transfer rumours
Reports in the Italian media claim Sampdoria are expecting an imminent offer from Aston Villa for winger Mikkel Damsgaard, with suggestions that a bid is already ‘sealed’. Leeds are also said to be keen. (Various)
Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton are competing for the signature of Real Madrid’s Spanish winger Marco Asensio, 25. (Fichajes)
Manchester City are £40m short of Tottenham’s £160m asking price for England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Star)
Chelsea have not given up hope of re-signing 28-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Italian champions Inter Milan. (Athletic)
Barcelona are set to officially announce 34-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi’s new five-year deal in the coming days. (Sport)
Newcastle United have enquired about a possible move for Juventus’ 30-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Goal)
VAR set for changes this season
The Premier League will look to clamp down on soft penalties in the season ahead, while attackers are set to benefit from the scrapping of so-called ‘toenail’ offsides.
Referees’ chief Mike Riley says the bar for awarding fouls and spot-kicks for lower-body contact will be raised, following feedback from players, coaches and chief executives gathered in a March survey.
On-field officials and VARs will be told to establish clear contact, whether it has a consequence and whether an attacking player has tried to use that contact to win a penalty.
Klaesson pleased to continue tradition
Kristoffer Klaesson continues Leeds United’s strong tradition when it comes to Norwegian players.
Reflecting on maintaining the strong tradition of Norwegian players at the club, Klaesson said: “I know a couple of them and Leeds has a huge fan base in Norway. It is fun for them and for me to finally be here. It’s a big step from Valerenga where I was before.
“But I feel like it is the right step and I can develop here and one day maybe play in the Premier League for Leeds.
“The coaching staff here are brilliant with the goalkeeping coach and Marcelo and everyone.
“I think I can develop a lot here over the years. Hopefully I will progress with Illan and Marcos (Abad) and the coaches here and hopefully I will play here one day.”