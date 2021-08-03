Kristoffer Klaesson continues Leeds United’s strong tradition when it comes to Norwegian players.

Reflecting on maintaining the strong tradition of Norwegian players at the club, Klaesson said: “I know a couple of them and Leeds has a huge fan base in Norway. It is fun for them and for me to finally be here. It’s a big step from Valerenga where I was before.

“But I feel like it is the right step and I can develop here and one day maybe play in the Premier League for Leeds.

“The coaching staff here are brilliant with the goalkeeping coach and Marcelo and everyone.