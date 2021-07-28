Kiko Casilla has admitted it will be very difficult for him to return to Leeds United next summer revealing his intention to stay in Spain.

“I have done a reset to mark a point. It will be difficult for me to return to England,” Casilla told Spanish outlet AS.

“Returning to the Spanish league is an interesting challenge that makes me very excited. Although I have been in teams like Real Madrid or Espanyol, I have also had to play from the second category in England with Leeds.