Leeds United kicked off their pre-season action with a 3-2 victory over Guiseley last night and will travel to face Blackburn Rovers this evening.
Gjanni Alioski talks stall over next move
Former Whites left-back Gjanni Alioski was closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia at the weekend.
Talks, though, appear to have stalled in recent days according to journalist Pedro Almeida who initially broke the news the 29-year-old was close to joining Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.
He reports: “The deal is stopped between Alioski and Al-Ahli, disagreements on the proposed salary, the Macedonian player now wants € 2.5M per season to sign for the club.”
Alioski had reportedly agreed a €1.5m deal with a €1m bonus on Saturday but discussions are seemingly ongoing.
Latest Premier League rumours
Leeds United are reported to have made contact with Sampdoria for Danish winger Mikkel Damsgaard. The Serie A side are ”willing to sell” but are demanding a steep €30m (£25.6m) fee. Juventus and Tottenham are also interested. (Il Bianconero)
Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland hopes reports linking the Norway striker with a £150m move to Chelsea are ‘just rumours’. (Sky Sport Germany)
Chelsea will also consider offers over £40m for English striker Tammy Abraham. (Sky Sports)
Manchester City are poised to make an opening offer of £75m plus add-ons for midfielder Grealish, who is valued at £100m by Aston Villa. (Mail)
Liverpool will look to sign Wolves’ Spain winger Adama Traore in a cut-price £30m deal. (Star)
Leeds United topple Guiseley in pre-season thriller
Marcelo Bielsa watched on at Nethermoor Park as a young Whites side led by Mark Jackson took on Guiseley.
Leeds ran out 3-2 winners in LS20 in what was a competitive night of action under the lights.
Fans were back, Adam Forshaw featured and Crysencio Summerville starred in an impressive victory.
Kiko Casilla says Leeds return would be ‘difficult’
Kiko Casilla has admitted it will be very difficult for him to return to Leeds United next summer revealing his intention to stay in Spain.
“I have done a reset to mark a point. It will be difficult for me to return to England,” Casilla told Spanish outlet AS.
“Returning to the Spanish league is an interesting challenge that makes me very excited. Although I have been in teams like Real Madrid or Espanyol, I have also had to play from the second category in England with Leeds.
“Almost nobody accepts that and I did it. The category is one thing and that you like football is another.”