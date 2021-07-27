Leeds United’s Under-23s will begin the new season on the road at Crystal Palace next month.

The Whites will travel to the capital on August 16 to get their 2021/22 Premier League 2 campaign underway against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Mark Jackson’s side are competing in the top division of England’s academy structure for the first time following promotion last season.

United are set to play their home games across three different venues for the upcoming campaign.

Leeds will host Tottenham Hotspur at Thorp Arch in their opening home match on August 23 but have also penned in games at Elland Road and the LNER York Stadium.

United will travel to Loughborough University to take on Derby County four days later (August 27) to round out the opening month of action.

A first meeting with Manchester United will take place in November 5 while Leeds will also meet the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City this season.