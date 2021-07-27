LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Former loanee close to bumper move, Tyler Roberts sets Elland Road goal
Leeds United will begin their pre-season action this evening with an opening fixture against Guiseley at Nethermoor Park.
Leeds United key headlines - July 27
Latest Premier League rumours
Former Leeds Untied loanee Ben White is expected to have his Arsenal medical on Wednesday with a £50m deal for the England defender having been agreed with Brighton last week. (Sky Sports)
Newcastle are pushing to sign former England Under-21 defender Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United. (Telegraph)
Juventus are keen to sell Aaron Ramsey this summer as the Wales midfielder is seen by the club as a financial burden. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Romelu Lukaku is happy at Inter Milan and the Belgium striker is not planning on leaving the club this summer, despite interest from Chelsea. (Express)
Leeds United and Crystal Palace are waiting to find out whether Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher, 21, on loan. (Various)
Tyler Roberts outline Leeds United ambition
“I took a lot of confidence from last year,” Roberts said of his first full campaign in the top flight.
“To get a full season in the Premier League and battle it out at the level I want to play at, it was a great starting point.
“I talked about last year not being happy with my goals and assists.
“That’s a big goal for me this season, I feel like I’ve found the ways to improve that part of my game and push on in that way. I am looking forward to it beginning again, definitely.
“I was thinking when I came back in, it’s not long until we’re straight back into the matches.
“When you’re a footballer you enjoy playing games so you want to get straight back into it, so it’s working out well.”
Leeds United Under-23s fixtures revealed
Leeds United’s Under-23s will begin the new season on the road at Crystal Palace next month.
The Whites will travel to the capital on August 16 to get their 2021/22 Premier League 2 campaign underway against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.
Mark Jackson’s side are competing in the top division of England’s academy structure for the first time following promotion last season.
United are set to play their home games across three different venues for the upcoming campaign.
Leeds will host Tottenham Hotspur at Thorp Arch in their opening home match on August 23 but have also penned in games at Elland Road and the LNER York Stadium.
United will travel to Loughborough University to take on Derby County four days later (August 27) to round out the opening month of action.
A first meeting with Manchester United will take place in November 5 while Leeds will also meet the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City this season.
The Whites have also entered the EFL Trophy and will take on Tranmere Rovers (September 14), Oldham Athletic (September 28) and Salford City (November 2) in Group G.