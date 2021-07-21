LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: FC Midtjylland star linked, Patrick Bamford on searching for excellence
Leeds United's pre-season rumbles on ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Premier League campaign.
Leeds United news and key headlines: July 21
Leeds United have agreed a £1.5m fee plus a sell-on clause with Chelsea for Lewis Bate. The 18-year-old looks set to undergo a medical today at Elland Road. (Goal)
Leeds are among four Premier League clubs to show an interest in FC Midtjylland and Sweden midfielder Jens Cajuste. Wolves, Newcastle and Crystal Palace have all also shown an interest. (Expressen)
Southampton, Leeds United and West Ham have all shown interest in signing Manchester City’s £20m-rated Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera. (Sun)
Pablo Hernandez makes emotional return home
Leeds United hero Pablo Hernandez has made an emotional return to boyhood club CD Castellon.
The former Whites playmaker has signed a three-year deal with the team he remains a shareholder of after helping the club stave off insolvency in 2017.
Hernandez left West Yorkshire this summer after a five-year stay at Elland Road where he played a key role in helping Leeds return to the Premier League following 16 years away.
The 36-year-old began his career as a youth player with his hometown side - who currently play in the third tier of Spanish football following relegation last term - before making the move to La Liga giants Valencia.
Hernandez has now opted to move back home after 20 years away to represent the team where his career began in the wake of his release from Leeds.
He was close to returning in January but the Whites opted to retain his services for the remainder of the campaign before agreeing to terminate his contract a year early.
Reports in Spain say Hernandez has turned down more lucrative offers to play for Castellon - the club he now looks set to end his playing days with.
Jack Harrison can’t wait for Elland Road return
Jack Harrison cannot wait to be back in front of fans at Elland Road playing Premier League football.
“I’m really looking forward to being back in front of the fans this season,” the 24-year-old smiled to LUTV.
“There were only a few thousand in the last game of the season but just going through that match you could really tell what you were missing for over a year.
“It’s not easy coming to play for Leeds United, with the passionate fans they demand a lot. If you’re not giving it to them, they will let you know. I quickly found that out when I first came.
“I have just tried to keep on improving every year and the fans have been great with me. I’ve always seen this as a great opportunity to learn and develop as a football player.”