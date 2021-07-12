Leeds are keen to sign Sampdoria ace Mikkel Damsgaard after his eye-catching performances for Denmark at Euro 2020 this summer.

According to Tuttosport, the Whites could look to make a move for the 21-year-old, who only made a move to Italy last September.

Since then he has gone from strength to strength, however, featuring 35 times in Serie A last term and scoring twice in his country’s run to the semi-finals this month.