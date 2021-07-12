LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: England legends heap praise on Kalvin Phillips, Whites linked with Sampdoria ace
It is the morning after the night before for England, Leeds United and Kalvin Phillips. The Whites midfielder did his city proud this summer and can hold his head high.
Leeds United news and key headlines - live: July 12
Damsgaard targeted again - latest Premier League rumours
Leeds are keen to sign Sampdoria ace Mikkel Damsgaard after his eye-catching performances for Denmark at Euro 2020 this summer.
According to Tuttosport, the Whites could look to make a move for the 21-year-old, who only made a move to Italy last September.
Since then he has gone from strength to strength, however, featuring 35 times in Serie A last term and scoring twice in his country’s run to the semi-finals this month.
This isn’t the first time that Damsgaard has been linked with a move to Elland Road either. Calcio Mercato recently suggested that the Whites were battling Tottenham and Leicester for his services, while Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that he could cost as much as £34 million.
England legends praise Phillips in Euros defeat
Kalvin Phillips started every single Euroes fixture for England this summer.
Italy, though, proved a step too far in the final on Sunday night.
Gareth Southgate’s side were taken to a penalty shoot out following a 1-1 draw in Sunday night’s final at Wembley but the Italians were crowned European champions following a 3-2 victory on spot kicks.
Phillips played the full 120 minutes and speaking on BBC One, Frank Lampard said: “I thought there were some great performances.
“Harry Maguire I thought was outstanding.”
Alan Shearer added: “Phillips in midfield as well.”
Harry Kane says England should be proud
Harry Kane says an England squad including Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips should be ‘extremely proud’ in the wake of Euros heartbreak.
“We should be extremely proud as a group of what we have achieved,” England captain Kane reflected to BBC Sport.
“We’re all winners and want to win so it will probably hurt for a while and it will hurt for the rest of our careers, but that’s football. We progressed well form Russia and now is about continuing that.”