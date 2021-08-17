Leeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Duo futures 'up in the air', Whites target back in action after Covid 19 absence
Leeds United are currently preparing for a first home Premier League clash of the season against Everton on Saturday afternoon.
The Whites are back in action this Saturday when fans will return to Elland Road in full for the 3pm kick-off against the Toffees.
The transfer window is open for just over two more weeks, closing at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.
Leeds United news and key headlines - August 17
Whites duo future ‘up in the air’
What the 2021/22 season will hold for Leeds United youngsters Robbie Gotts and Niall Huggins remains up in the air with a fortnight left in the transfer window.
For Gotts, the likelihood is a second-successive campaign out on loan, although a permanent move still cannot be ruled out.
The 21-year-old spent time with both Lincoln City and Salford City in his first spell away from Thorp Arch since signing for his local club at the age of seven.
The same can be said for Huggins, who has gone from playing in the Premier League at the Emirates against Arsenal to an almost inevitable departure.
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands an offer from a Championship club is on the table and Blackburn Rovers’ interest in the Wales Under-21 international is well documented, but nothing is imminent.
Leeds target O’Brien back for Huddersfield
Leeds United target Lewis O’Brien is back available for Huddersfield’s Championship home clash with Preston tonight.
Terriers midfielder O’Brien and goalkeeper Lee Nicholls were among four players unable to play in Town’s first two league matches of the season after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Whites are said to be among a number of clubs tracking the 22-year-old this summer.