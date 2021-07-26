Leeds United and Crystal Palace hope to find out this week whether Chelsea are willing to let Conor Gallagher go on loan, according to reports in the capital. Gallagher is part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge and the Blues aren’t willing to sell him permanently, but could allow a loan deal. (Various)

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid to sign France defender Raphael Varane, 28, for about 50m euros (£42m). (Marca)

Manchester City hope to make progress in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, 27, and 25-year-old fellow England forward Jack Grealish of Aston Villa by the weekend. (Sun)

Newcastle United may turn to Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, if they fail to sign his compatriot Joe Willock, 21, from Arsenal. (The Athletic)

Inter Milan insist Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, is not for sale amid interest from Chelsea. (Mirror)