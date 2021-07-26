LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines LIVE: Chelsea set to make Conor Gallagher decision, Liam Cooper on pre-season as Patrick Bamford makes demand
Leeds United's competitive pre-season action will get underway on Tuesday night against Guiseley.
Follow all the latest with the daily YEP blog which will bring you up to date news, rumours and chatter from LS11 and beyond throughout Monday.
Leeds United news and headlines - July 26
Last updated: Monday, 26 July, 2021, 08:50
Latest Premier League rumours
Leeds United and Crystal Palace hope to find out this week whether Chelsea are willing to let Conor Gallagher go on loan, according to reports in the capital. Gallagher is part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge and the Blues aren’t willing to sell him permanently, but could allow a loan deal. (Various)
Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid to sign France defender Raphael Varane, 28, for about 50m euros (£42m). (Marca)
Manchester City hope to make progress in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, 27, and 25-year-old fellow England forward Jack Grealish of Aston Villa by the weekend. (Sun)
Newcastle United may turn to Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 27, if they fail to sign his compatriot Joe Willock, 21, from Arsenal. (The Athletic)
Inter Milan insist Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, is not for sale amid interest from Chelsea. (Mirror)
Brighton & Hove Albion are set to make a £20m offer to Celtic for 23-year-old French forward Odsonne Edouard. (Mail)
Liam Cooper lifts lid on pre-season
Liam Cooper says pre-season has been tough for Leeds United but knows the hard yards will be worth it.
“We’re enjoying it. As everyone can imagine, it is tough,” Cooper explained over pre-season so far.
“The boys have had a good rest but come back and hit the ground running. They’ve stuck to their programmes in the off-season and yeah, we’re fit. The manager is always wanting us to be fitter, but everyone is in great shape to be fair.
“I think it is always essential to be in top shape, that’s the way the football world is nowadays.”
Patrick Bamford makes demand of Whites team-mates
Patrick Bamford wants Leeds United to focus on improvement to match raised Elland Road expectations.
“I feel good, I’m relaxed to be honest,” Bamford said ahead of the new campaign.
“You have to improve each year as a team and individually as well. It goes hand in hand, we’ve got to push on and improve from where we were last year. The second season is sometimes harder because people know what you’re about.
“Even though Leeds are a big club, nobody really expected us to do what we did. So, I think now that we’ve done it, the expectations will be higher.”
Rotherham turn down chance to sign Kamwa
Leeds United’s Bobby Kamwa will not be joining League One side Rotherham United this summer.
The Whites Under-23s regular was on trial with the Millers.
Kamwa trained with Paul Warne’s men over a number of days and featured in two friendlies for Rotherham earlier this week – one of which pitted him against fellow Leeds academy player Jordan Stevens during the wide man’s own trial with Harrogate Town.
Kamwa has been afforded the opportunity to search for senior football by United though the Rotherham Advertiser report it won’t be at the New York Stadium ahead of the new season.