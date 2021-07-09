LiveLeeds United transfer news and key headlines: Kiko Casilla set for loan move back to Spain, Junior Firpo claim made
Leeds United are continuing to be linked with an array of players in the 2021 summer transfer window which has now been open for just over four weeks.
United's 2021-22 Premier League campaign will begin with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in a lunch-time kick-off on Saturday, August 14.
The Whites will be looking to kick on after last season's superb ninth-placed finish upon their first season back in the country's top flight after a 16-year absence.
Leeds have also had seven players representing the club at this summer's European Championships in which midfielder Kalvin Phillips has made Whites history by helping to guide England to the final.
Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla set for loan - reports
Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casillia is set for a loan move back to Spain, according to reports.
Casilla has been searching for a loan move in a bid to pick up first team football and now looks to be close to a switch to La Liga side Elche.
United number one Illan Meslier has been unmoved from his position under Marcelo Bielsa with Casilla having to play second fiddle to the Frenchman.
The move looks set to be a season-long loan with the option to buy next summer for the Spanish outfit.
Andrea Radrizzani makes Junior Firpo claim
Junior Firpo can transform his career at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa, says owner Andrea Radrizzani.
“Look, we’ve been waiting for a long time,” Radrizzani told the club’s official site.
“Every week, I was expecting news from Junior’s agent and Victor. And finally, during the weekend, I got the feedback that he liked our proposal and he liked to join us, so we’re very happy and I think we put it out there an important element to continue to grow our club in what we deserve to be, and we’ll continue to grow, I’m sure about that.
“And as well for him, for Firpo, it is a fantastic opportunity for Junior to play with Marcelo because as you know he is a demanding coach, and also he will transform his career, I’m pretty sure about that.”
Whites land Wigan academy star
Leeds United have sealed their fourth signing of the summer.
Eighteen-year-old attacking midfielder Sean McGurk has joined the Whites for an undisclosed fee from League One side Wigan Athletic penning terms on a three-year deal.
Leeds have been tracking former Liverpool youngster McGurk for some time and tried to sign the teenager alongside Joe Gelhardt from the Latics upon Gelhardt’s move to Leeds last summer.