Leeds United’s first signing of the summer Amari Miller believes his dribbling ability will help him fit in with Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play.

The 18-year-old moved to Elland Road yesterday from Birmingham City, for an undisclosed fee, and signed a four-year deal.

“It’s a great feeling, not just for myself but for my family,” Miller told LUTV.

“As soon as I spoke to Victor Orta and the club, I said to my agent that this was the one. It’s a massive club with great fans, I have had loads of fans messaging me already and I feel like it’s a huge club for me.

“The minute I heard Leeds United were interested, I knew what a massive club it was and it was too big to turn down. My family, friends and everyone who knew about it have just been brilliant.

“I feel like I must thank Birmingham City so much, because I have been there since the age of 10. It has been the place where I have learnt the most, I couldn’t have asked them for any more, they gave me everything I needed to get to this stage and help me progress.

“They’ve helped me to get a club like Leeds United to come in for me and I am thankful to be given such a good foundation from them.”

A quick winger who likes to take players on and create goalscoring chances for himself and others, Miller believes Bielsaball will suit him.

“As a winger, I can see Leeds get a lot of one v one chances which is something I really back myself in,” he said.

“They play quickly and at a high tempo, they press high up the pitch and train with such a high intensity which is unbelievable.