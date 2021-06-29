Leeds United transfer news and headlines recap: New signing lifts lid on Victor Orta role, Marcelo Bielsa closing in on defender arrival
Leeds United landed their first signing of the summer on Monday - but will more follow suit in the coming days?
The Whites' first team squad will return for pre-season this week and the Elland Road outfit will be hoping that some new faces are among them.
Leeds landed their opening bit of business on Monday in the acquisition of youngster Amari Miller from Birmingham City.
The 18-year-old will initially link up with the Under-23s squad with a view to stepping up as his progress develops.
United are chasing Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo and are hoping they can conclude a deal for his services in the coming days.
Miller lifts lid on Orta role
Leeds United’s first signing of the summer Amari Miller believes his dribbling ability will help him fit in with Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play.
The 18-year-old moved to Elland Road yesterday from Birmingham City, for an undisclosed fee, and signed a four-year deal.
“It’s a great feeling, not just for myself but for my family,” Miller told LUTV.
“As soon as I spoke to Victor Orta and the club, I said to my agent that this was the one. It’s a massive club with great fans, I have had loads of fans messaging me already and I feel like it’s a huge club for me.
“The minute I heard Leeds United were interested, I knew what a massive club it was and it was too big to turn down. My family, friends and everyone who knew about it have just been brilliant.
“I feel like I must thank Birmingham City so much, because I have been there since the age of 10. It has been the place where I have learnt the most, I couldn’t have asked them for any more, they gave me everything I needed to get to this stage and help me progress.
“They’ve helped me to get a club like Leeds United to come in for me and I am thankful to be given such a good foundation from them.”
A quick winger who likes to take players on and create goalscoring chances for himself and others, Miller believes Bielsaball will suit him.
“As a winger, I can see Leeds get a lot of one v one chances which is something I really back myself in,” he said.
“They play quickly and at a high tempo, they press high up the pitch and train with such a high intensity which is unbelievable.
“I would say I am skilful, good at finishing and composed.”
Phillips’ word of caution ahead of Germany
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips knows exactly what is required defensively against Germany but cautions against focusing too much on what England’s visitors can do.
“We know it’s going to be a difficult game but we can’t always focus on when they’re on the ball,” he said.
“We’ve got to break them down minute by minute. We’ve been working on some stuff in training; hopefully it can come off in the game.
“Everyone says Gareth was a defender so his teams are very defensive but I feel like, in the last three games, we haven’t conceded a goal, which is good and the fact we’re keeping clean sheets is a major positive.
“[Southgate is] very easy going, he wants us to attack, to get goals and express ourselves when we have got the ball and when we haven’t.
“We are ready to go out and play against Germany, we know what their strengths and weaknesses are and you’re just looking forward to getting out there and doing the job.”
Whites closing in on Barca’s Firpo
Leeds United are growing in confidence that they can land Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo as the first piece of their summer strengthening.
The YEP reported on Sunday that the 24-year-old was a player who featured on Victor Orta’s shortlist and while a deal is not yet concluded, reports have emerged in Spain suggesting the Whites are closing in.
Firpo would become the first senior signing of the summer window and help solve the left-back void for Marcelo Bielsa’s outfit.