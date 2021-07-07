Leeds United transfer news and headlines recap: Latest Whites rumours with Denmark man linked, Junior Firpo on aims as youngster heads on loan
The YEP daily live blog brings you all the latest news from Elland Road and beyond as it happens.
Leeds United s preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign are continuing behind closed doors.
Marcelo Bielsa's men are back in their first full week of pre-season training and kick off the new campaign on August 14.
United are eyeing more deals in the transfer market after the signature of Junior Firpo ahead of the new season and we're still waiting on news of the home kit launch.
Follow all the latest below as it happens:
Leeds United news and key headlines - July 7
Last updated: Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 14:56
- All the latest Elland Road news as it happens throughout Wednesday
Let’s start with today’s rumours
What Kalvin faces tonight
Bogusz seals loan switch back to Spain
Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has joined Spanish side UD Ibiza on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old has secured a second temporary switch away from Elland Road after spending last year with UD Logrones.
He made 23 appearances in the Segunda Division across the 2020/21 term, scoring just once as the club were relegated to the third tier of Spanish football.
Bogusz will now spend another campaign in La Liga 2 in a bid to pick up more first team experience to boost his young career.
The Polish Under-21 international joined the Whites in 2019 from Ruch Chorzow and is contracted in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2023.
He has made three senior appearances in LS11 so far under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Firpo sets sights on Europe with Leeds
Leeds United’s new left-back Junior Firpo is dreaming of European nights with his name reverberating around Elland Road.
“I don’t want to be [too] passionate but I want to go to Europe,” he told LUTV.
“I think everyone wants to play in Europe. I’ve played in the Champions League, the Europa League, but to go to Europe with this team would be amazing.
“A lot of people have said to me that a full Elland Road is incredible. I want to see. In my first club in Betis people say it is similar. I say to you that I want to see the full stadium singing Junior Firpo.”
Latest Premier League rumours
Leeds United will need to spend big if they’re to land Denmark sensation Mikkel Damsgaard, with the player’s asking price said to have risen to over £30m after dazzling at Euro 2020. The Sampdoria wing-back is in line to face England at Wembley this evening. (CBS)
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25, is “happy” at Leeds United and has “no desire” to leave the Elland Road club, according to his agent. (The i newspaper)
Gareth Bale, 31, may retire from club football once his £600,000-a-week deal with Real Madrid expires next summer. There is huge speculation about the Wales forward’s future after he returned from his loan spell at Tottenham. (Mail)
Aston Villa believe a deal can be done for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and will submit a third offer for 20-year-old Englishman. (Various)